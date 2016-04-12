FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Citigroup, Prosper end bond issuance partnership: source
April 12, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

RPT-Citigroup, Prosper end bond issuance partnership: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to wider audience)

By Joy Wiltermuth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 (IFR) - Citigroup and online lender Prosper Marketplace have ended their bond partnership, which saw the bank repackage roughly US$1.5bn of Prosper’s loans into securities, a source told IFR.

The partnership between one of the biggest US banks and one of the most prolific originators of online personal loans soured just nine months after the first bond was sold, said the source.

A Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment.

But Prosper President Ron Suber told an industry conference on Monday that his company had been too quick to tie up with the securitization market.

“When we don’t have alignment with our investors, when groups sell our loans into the market no matter what - if the market’s not ready, it’s not good,” he said.

“And we learned that at Prosper this year.” (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
