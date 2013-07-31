UPDATE 1-Three children injured as car hit Kansas City child care center

(Updates with condition of children, driver was elderly man)

By Kevin Murphy

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 30 (Reuters) - Three young children were injured on Tuesday, including two trapped under a car, after the vehicle slammed into a child care center in Kansas City, Missouri, according to local officials.

The children suffered “mild to moderate injuries that are not life-threatening,” said a spokeswoman for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Earlier, officials had said they were seriously injured.

Kansas City Police Captain Tye Grant said in an email that a Range Rover had rear-ended a parked Cadillac, forcing the Cadillac through the front wall of the center. The center had been occupied by about 40 children.

“All the children (at the day care) have been accounted for at this point,” a police statement said.

The driver of the Range Rover, an elderly man, was hospitalized, Grant said, adding that police were still considering whether to file charges against him.