U.S. audit overseer to form economic analysis center

Nov 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. panel that polices the corporate audit industry on Wednesday named an Italian free-market economist to head a new unit that will study auditing’s role in “capital formation and investor protection.”

Luigi Zingales, a professor at the University of Chicago’s business school, will direct the Center for Economic Analysis at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a Washington-based watchdog, it said.

“The center will focus on fostering more economic research in auditing topics and building economic and other analytical tools for use in the PCAOB’s work,” said PCAOB Chairman Jim Doty in a statement.

The PCAOB was set up under 2002’s Sarbanes-Oxley law that cracked down on auditors after a rash of corporate book-cooking scandals that began at Enron Corp. The board regulates audit firms that previously regulated themselves.

Just four mega-firms - PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG - dominate the auditing of the books of the world’s largest corporations. Policing these firms is the PCAOB’s top job.