Activist investor heavyweights form new lobbying arm
May 18, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Activist investor heavyweights form new lobbying arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - A group of activist hedge funds have formed a new lobbying arm in an effort to promote the benefits of shareholder activism across the U.S. economy.

The Council for Investor Rights and Corporate Accountability (CIRCA) announced its formation on Wednesday, saying it is committed to promoting the actions of shareholder activists, and their positive impact on corporate governance and business policies at publicly traded companies.

The Washington D.C.-based trade association is backed by five of the largest activist investors by assets: William Ackman, Carl Icahn, Daniel Loeb, Paul Singer and Barry Rosenstein. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Reese)

