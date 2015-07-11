FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tony Award winner and "Cheers" actor Roger Rees dies aged 71
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 11, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Tony Award winner and "Cheers" actor Roger Rees dies aged 71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Roger Rees, the Tony Award-winning British stage actor who had roles in U.S. television hits including “Cheers” and “The West Wing”, died on Friday aged 71, his representative said on Saturday.

Rees’ representative Rick Miramontez did not provide further details.

Rees’ performance in title role in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” won him an Olivier Award and a Tony in the early 1980s.

Born in Aberystwyth, Wales in 1944, Rees spent more than 20 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He also took on major television and film roles, including the 1993 spoof “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “The Scorpion King” in 2002.

In the U.S. television series “Cheers”, he played the affluent Brit Robin Colcord and in “The West Wing” he was British ambassador Lord John Marbury.

Reporting By Edward McAllister. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.