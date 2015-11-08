FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AEP narrows 2016 guidance range, to invest $13 bln through 2018
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

AEP narrows 2016 guidance range, to invest $13 bln through 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - American Electric Power, one of the largest utilities in the United States, narrowed its 2016 operating earnings guidance on Sunday and forecast that it would invest $13 billion to strengthen its regulated business through 2018.

AEP narrowed its 2016 operating guidance to $3.60 to $3.80 per share from a previous $3.45 to $3.85 per share. It said 96 percent of the $13 billion it plans to invest from 2016 to 2018 will be in its regulated business. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.