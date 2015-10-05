FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sues B/E Aerospace unit for falsely claiming women-owned status
October 5, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sues B/E Aerospace unit for falsely claiming women-owned status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - An aerospace supply chain manager that was acquired by B/E Aerospace Inc in 2012 was sued by the U.S. government on Monday for misrepresenting itself as a woman-owned small business in order to obtain defense contracts.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, the Justice Department said UFC Aerospace LLC and its former president, Douglas Davis, violated the federal False Claims Act by making its claims, in order to earn $48 million as a subcontractor. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

