B/E Aerospace unit, ex-president in $20 million settlement with U.S.
October 8, 2015 / 5:47 PM / 2 years ago

B/E Aerospace unit, ex-president in $20 million settlement with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - An aerospace supply chain manager now owned by B/E Aerospace Inc and its former president have agreed to pay $20 million to resolve U.S. government claims that it misrepresented itself as a female-owned small business in order to obtain defense contracts.

The settlement between the U.S. Justice Department, UFC Aerospace LLC and the company’s former president, Douglas Davis, was disclosed in court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday.

The settlement came just days after the Justice Department intervened on Monday in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under seal in 2012. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

