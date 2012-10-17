FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIA officer, Army intelligence analyst killed in Afghan attack
October 17, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

CIA officer, Army intelligence analyst killed in Afghan attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A CIA officer and a U.S. Army intelligence analyst were among those killed in a suicide bomb attack last weekend in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The attack on Saturday in Kandahar province also killed several Afghans. The NATO-led force has yet to determine whether it was the result of a insider attack, in which Afghan forces - including Taliban infiltrators - turn their weapons on allies.

An investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. military has only identified one of the dead Americans as Specialist Brittany Gordon, a 24-year-old intelligence analyst. The identity of the second American has not been publicly released.

However, two U.S. officials told Reuters the other slain American was a CIA officer. A third U.S. official said only that he was “one of many civilians in Afghanistan who bravely serve alongside our Armed Forces.”

The CIA declined comment.

