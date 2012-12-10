Taliban attacks up slightly this April-September vs 2011

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Attacks by Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan rose slightly during the main spring and summer fighting season this year as U.S. surge troops withdrew and the transition to Afghan security forces picked up pace, according to Pentagon report released on Monday.

Taliban-initiated attacks rose by 1 percent during the April-through-September reporting period compared to 2011, in part because a shortened poppy harvest freed low-level insurgents to begin the fighting season early, the semi-annual progress report to Congress said.