U.S. military punishes 16 over 2015 Afghan hospital bombing

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. military will announce on Friday that has it taken disciplinary action against 16 service members over a deadly Oct. 3 air strike in Afghanistan that destroyed a hospital run by the international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres, U.S. officials tell Reuters.

The disclosure of the non-judicial punishments will come during the release of the findings of a U.S. military investigation into the incident, which will broadly conclude that the strike was a tragic mistake, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)