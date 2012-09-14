FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan protests over anti-Islam film so far peaceful - Pentagon
September 14, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Afghan protests over anti-Islam film so far peaceful - Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Protests in Afghanistan over a film insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammad have so far been peaceful, the Pentagon said on Friday, as it expressed appreciation for calls by religious leaders for a non-violent response to the movie.

“We’re gratified based on what we know now that religious leaders have appealed for non-violent protests, if protests are going to happen,” Pentagon spokesman George Little said.

“For the moment, we have not seen outbursts of violence against our diplomatic installations or our military installations in Afghanistan.”

