FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. soldier accused of shooting Afghans defers plea
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

U.S. soldier accused of shooting Afghans defers plea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TACOMA, Wash., Jan 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. soldier accused of killing 16 villagers in Afghanistan deferred his plea to charges of premeditated murder before a U.S. military court on Thursday.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Staff Sergeant Robert Bales, a veteran of four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, who is accused of gunning down the villagers - mostly women and children - in their homes in two villages in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

Bales, wearing green military dress, entered his deferred plea through one of his defense attorneys, who also waived reading of charges against Bales.

Bales answered “Sir, yes sir” when asked if he understood his case could result in the death penalty.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.