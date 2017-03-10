WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on
Thursday it will soon run out of visas for interpreters and
other Afghans who have worked for the U.S. government during the
decade and a half that U.S. forces have been engaged in the
country.
At least one U.S. senator, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, said any
decision to let the program lapse sends a message to allies in
Afghanistan that the United States is not supporting them. She
pledged to immediately introduce legislation to provide more
visas.
"It's both a moral and practical imperative that Congress
right this wrong immediately," Shaheen said in a statement.
Her office said more than 10,000 applicants are still in the
process of obtaining visas.
Shaheen and Republican Senator John McCain led a failed
effort last year to pass legislation extending to 4,000 more
people an existing special immigrant visa program for Afghans
who assisted U.S. forces, often risking their lives.
In Afghanistan, where the Taliban has steadily expanded its
insurgency and where government forces now control less than 60
percent of the country, there has been deep concern among local
contractors working for international forces.
"Most of those working with foreigners are in trouble with
their relatives, villagers and even family members," said one
translator, who is waiting for medical checks after completing
his interview. He declined to give his name because his visa has
not yet been granted.
The Taliban has captured biometric equipment to let it
identify staff working for the Western-backed government and
international forces, heightening the risk for those on official
payrolls.
"I cannot go to my home and it has been two years now," the
translator said. "If they don't give us a visa, we will be
killed or in big trouble, especially once foreigners leave
Afghanistan."
The National Defense Authorization Act passed late last year
added 1,500 visas to the program, while tightening requirements
for eligibility.
Immigration, particularly from Muslim-majority countries,
has been in the U.S. news spotlight lately.
The Afghan visa announcement came as U.S. officials prepared
to implement President Donald Trump's executive order signed
this week that temporarily bans the admission of refugees and
some travelers from six Muslim-majority countries. Afghanistan
is not one of the six.
The new travel order, which is set to take effect on March
16, replaced a more sweeping ban issued on Jan. 27 that caused
chaos and protests at airports.
Opponents of Trump's orders charge his administration with
unfairly targeting Muslims because of their religion. The White
House says the intention is to boost national security.