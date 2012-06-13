"Politics" blocking African trade benefit-USTR Kirk

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk on Wednesday pressed Congress to quickly renew an expiring trade benefit that has nourished the African clothing industry over the past decade, saying it was crucial for the survival of many African producers.

“There are literally millions of lives and jobs that would be impacted if we can’t get it resolved quickly,” Kirk said in a speech at the Brookings Institution, expressing frustration that the issue has been “caught up in the politics of the moment.”

Kirk spoke ahead of an annual forum with sub-Saharan African countries created by the African Growth and Opportunity Act, first passed by Congress in 2000 during the administration of former President Bill Clinton.

“I‘m not proud of where we are,” Kirk said, noting there is wide support in Congress for renewing the measure, despite the delay. “We are regrettably in an election year and I think some people think partisan politics trump common sense.”

The landmark legislation allows eligible countries in sub-Sahara Africa to ship thousands of goods to the United States without paying import duties.

A provision that expires September 30 waives duties on clothing from most AGOA countries, even if the yarn or fabric is made in another country such as China, South Korea or Vietnam.

President Barack Obama’s administration had hoped to win renewal of the provision ahead of the annual forum, which takes place on Thursday and Friday at the State Department.

Kirk said the delay was already hurting African producers because clothing importers place their orders months in advance. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; editing by Carol Bishopric)