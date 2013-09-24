FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate leader asks CFTC to look into RINs pricing
September 24, 2013

U.S. Senate leader asks CFTC to look into RINs pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The head of the Senate Agriculture Committee asked the regulator of the U.S. futures markets on Tuesday to investigate whether there was manipulation of the price of biofuel credits, known as RINs.

In a letter to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow said she was concerned "about the possible manipulation of the markets for Renewable Identification Numbers," the formal name for RINs. Fuel blenders can buy RINs to satisfy their obligation to use biofuels. Prices of RINs have been high and volatile. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

