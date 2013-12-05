FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner says expiring US farm bill should get 1-month extension
December 5, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Boehner says expiring US farm bill should get 1-month extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Lawmakers should pass a one-month extension of the U.S. farm bill, which otherwise is set to expire at the end of the year, House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday.

“I have not seen any real progress on the farm bill. So if we have got to pass a one-month extension of the farm bill, I think we will be prepared to do that,” Boehner, an Ohio Republican, said at his weekly news conference.

The four major agricultural negotiators in Congress met on Wednesday and reported “great progress” toward finalizing a $500 million, five-year bill. But Republicans and Democrats are still wide apart on the issue of how much to cut out of food stamp benefits for low-income Americans.

Reporting by Tom Ferraro; Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

