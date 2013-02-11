FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plantings of eight major U.S. crops down 1 pct in 2013 -USDA
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Plantings of eight major U.S. crops down 1 pct in 2013 -USDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Growers will reduce their
plantings of the eight major U.S. field crops - corn, wheat,
soybeans, rice, upland cotton, sorghum, barley and oats - by 1
percent this year, the Agriculture Department said on Monday.
    The USDA gave the forecast, based on conditions at the end
of 2012, in its long-term agricultural projections. They will be
updated at the USDA's annual Outlook Forum at the end of the
month.
    Corn and soybean plantings would drop slightly while wheat
rose by 3 percent, it said, and upland cotton plunged by 23
percent.
    
    Plantings of eight major U.S. crops, in millions of acres:
 
    Crop      2010   2011   2012  2013
    Corn      88.2   91.9   97.2  96.0
    Sorghum    5.4    5.5    6.2   7.0
    Barley     2.9    2.6    3.6   3.4
    Oats       3.1    2.5    2.8   2.5
    Wheat     53.6   54.4   55.7  57.5
    Rice       3.6    2.7    2.7   2.7
    Up cotton 10.8   14.4   12.1   9.3 
    Soybeans  77.4   75.0   77.2  76.0
    Total    245.0  249.0  257.5 254.5
    
   USDA's projections are on the Internet at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.