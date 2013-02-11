Plantings of eight major U.S. crops down 1 pct in 2013 -USDA

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Growers will reduce their plantings of the eight major U.S. field crops - corn, wheat, soybeans, rice, upland cotton, sorghum, barley and oats - by 1 percent this year, the Agriculture Department said on Monday. The USDA gave the forecast, based on conditions at the end of 2012, in its long-term agricultural projections. They will be updated at the USDA's annual Outlook Forum at the end of the month. Corn and soybean plantings would drop slightly while wheat rose by 3 percent, it said, and upland cotton plunged by 23 percent. Plantings of eight major U.S. crops, in millions of acres: Crop 2010 2011 2012 2013 Corn 88.2 91.9 97.2 96.0 Sorghum 5.4 5.5 6.2 7.0 Barley 2.9 2.6 3.6 3.4 Oats 3.1 2.5 2.8 2.5 Wheat 53.6 54.4 55.7 57.5 Rice 3.6 2.7 2.7 2.7 Up cotton 10.8 14.4 12.1 9.3 Soybeans 77.4 75.0 77.2 76.0 Total 245.0 249.0 257.5 254.5 USDA's projections are on the Internet at