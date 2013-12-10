FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Negotiators say no new U.S. farm bill before January
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

Negotiators say no new U.S. farm bill before January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The lead agricultural negotiators in the U.S. Congress said on Tuesday that a new bill would not be completed before January as Democrats and Republicans struggle to reach a compromise on sticking points such as funding for food stamps.

Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, said Republicans will prepare a bill calling for a one-month extension of current farm law.

But Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Senate Agricultural Committee, said that Democrats would not support an extension and would instead allow the current law to expire at year-end.

The pair spoke with reporters after an hour-long meeting, the latest in which lawmakers attempted to finalize a framework for the long-overdue legislation. (Reporting by Charles Abbott, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.