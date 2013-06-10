FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate passes U.S. farm bill; food stamp fight looms in House
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 4 years

Senate passes U.S. farm bill; food stamp fight looms in House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a $500 billion five-year farm bill on Monday and sent it to the House of Representatives, where bitter argument over the extent of cuts to food stamps for the poor stalled action in 2012.

The Senate bill, similar to a House version expected to be debated this month, expands a taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system, eliminates a $5 billion a year “direct payment” subsidy to farmers, and streamlines soil-conservation programs.

The House bill would make the deepest cuts to food stamp funding in a generation - a step resisted by many House Democrats and rejected soundly in a Senate vote. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Ros Krasny and David Brunnstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.