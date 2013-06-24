FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate leader Reid says no to U.S. farm law extension
June 24, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Senate leader Reid says no to U.S. farm law extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives needs to solve its farm bill impasse by enacting the Senate’s bipartisan bill, Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday, warning that the Democrat-run Senate will not extend current law again.

The House defeated its own farm bill last week - the first time such a bill has failed in a House vote - and analysts have said a a short-term extension of the 2008 farm law would be the the easiest solution.

But Reid said the Senate “will not pass another temporary farm bill extension” and said the Senate bill “would easily pass the House” if Republican leaders allowed a vote.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
