US Senate Ag Chair Stabenow does not back farm bill extension

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said on Tuesday she does not support an extension of the U.S. farm bill, which is due to expire at year-end.

Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, spoke shortly before she and three other top agricultural negotiators in Congress were due to meet in the latest attempt to finalize a framework for new farm legislation.

“We need to get a farm bill,” she said. “We are not doing an extension, and we’re not doing a long term extension that includes direct payments which are subsidies that the House and Senate all agree should be eliminated.”