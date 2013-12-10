FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate Ag Chair Stabenow does not back farm bill extension
December 10, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

US Senate Ag Chair Stabenow does not back farm bill extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said on Tuesday she does not support an extension of the U.S. farm bill, which is due to expire at year-end.

Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, spoke shortly before she and three other top agricultural negotiators in Congress were due to meet in the latest attempt to finalize a framework for new farm legislation.

“We need to get a farm bill,” she said. “We are not doing an extension, and we’re not doing a long term extension that includes direct payments which are subsidies that the House and Senate all agree should be eliminated.”

Reporting by Charles Abbott and David Lawder, writing by Ros Krasny

