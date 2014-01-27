FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congressional negotiators reach deal on U.S. farm bill
January 27, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 4 years ago

Congressional negotiators reach deal on U.S. farm bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Congressional negotiators have reached a bipartisan agreement on the long-overdue U.S. farm bill, Senator Debbie Stabenow said on Monday.

The agreement on a new five-year bill comes after lawmakers spent weeks ironing out differences over food stamps, dairy price supports and other issues contained in earlier House and Senate legislation.

The bill is likely to be brought up for a vote in the House of Representatives “as early as this week,” according to a statement from Stabenow, the Democratic chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

A vote in the Senate could come as early as next week, Stabenow said. (Reporting by Eric Beech, editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra Maler)

