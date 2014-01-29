FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
January 29, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House passes long-overdue farm bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a nearly $1 trillion farm bill on Wednesday that cuts food stamps and ends a costly direct subsidy to farmers, while expanding government-backed crop insurance programs.

The Senate is expected to vote as early as next week on the sprawling legislation, which is more than a year overdue. The leaders of the House and Senate agriculture committees have said they expect President Barack Obama will sign the bill. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

