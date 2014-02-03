U.S. farm bill clears Senate hurdle, final vote expected Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Long-delayed farm legislation cleared a procedural hurdle on Monday in the U.S. Senate, with passage of the nearly $1 trillion bill expected as early as Tuesday.

The House of Representatives last week easily passed the sweeping measure that trims food-stamp funding for the poor, expands federal crop insurance, consolidates agricultural conservation programs and ends direct payments to farmers.

The White House has said President Barack Obama will sign the bill into law.