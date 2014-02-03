FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. farm bill clears Senate hurdle, final vote expected Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 3, 2014 / 10:52 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. farm bill clears Senate hurdle, final vote expected Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Long-delayed farm legislation cleared a procedural hurdle on Monday in the U.S. Senate, with passage of the nearly $1 trillion bill expected as early as Tuesday.

The House of Representatives last week easily passed the sweeping measure that trims food-stamp funding for the poor, expands federal crop insurance, consolidates agricultural conservation programs and ends direct payments to farmers.

The White House has said President Barack Obama will sign the bill into law.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.