Spearman named chairman of U.S. ag lender Farm Credit

March 16 (Reuters) - Kenneth Spearman, a citrus industry veteran and board member of the Farm Credit Administration since 2009, was named by President Barack Obama to head the farm lender on Monday.

The FCA oversees the Farm Credit System, the largest single lender to U.S. agriculture. The FCS is a government-backed network of banks that account for about half all loans to U.S. farmers.

FCA said in a statement that Spearman spent 28 years in the citrus industry before joining the FCA board, including a role as controller of Citrus Central, a $100 million producer co-operative in Orlando, Florida. As chairman of the FCA, he will oversee policymaking and regulation of the system’s 87 banks and associations, which together account for $217.1 billion in loans and $282.8 billion in total assets.

Spearman succeeds Jill Long Thompson, who served as chair of the three-person FCA board from November 2012. The other board member, Leland Strom, served as chair from 2008 to 2012.

Thompson and Strom’s terms have expired but they will remain on the board until Jeffery Hall, a former USDA official in Kentucky, and Dallas Tonsager, a former USDA undersecretary, are sworn in. The Senate approved both Obama appointees last week. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)