U.S. House approves $40 billion cut in food stamps for the poor
September 19, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House approves $40 billion cut in food stamps for the poor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Republican-run U.S. House of Representatives voted to cut spending on food stamps for the poor by $40 billion on Thursday, defying a veto threat from the White House in the name of fiscal reform.

Majority Leader Eric Cantor, the driving force behind the legislation, said “it’s wrong for working, middle-class people to pay” for abuse of the program, whose costs have skyrocketed in recent years. Democrats pointed to nonpartisan estimates that the bill would end benefits to 4 million needy people in 2014.

Representatives passed the bill on a party-line vote, 217-200. Speaker John Boehner said passage would trigger long-awaited negotiations with the Democratic-controlled Senate over a new $500 billion farm bill, already a year overdue.

