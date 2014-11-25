FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USDA raises U.S. beef, pork retail price forecasts again
November 25, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

USDA raises U.S. beef, pork retail price forecasts again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Prices for many U.S. meats, already at record highs, continue to increase and will rise faster than historical norms in 2015 as well, the Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

“Meat prices will likely continue to experience the effects of the Texas/Oklahoma drought and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) in the immediate future,” USDA said.

Beef and veal retail prices for 2014 are now forecast to rise by 11.5 percent, up slightly from the previous forecast of 11 percent, and jump another 5 percent in 2015, versus 3.5 percent forecast a month ago.

The agency forecast overall U.S. food price inflation for 2014 at a midpoint of 3 percent. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)

