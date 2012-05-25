FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USDA won't change report schedule for now
May 25, 2012 / 7:19 PM / in 5 years

USDA won't change report schedule for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Will seek public comments on best release time

* Review covers crop report, plantings, stocks

* Could be months before USDA makes a decision

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will gather ideas from all sides on whether to change the release time of potentially market-moving Agriculture Department reports now that exchanges are open nearly all day, an official said on Friday.

USDA said it would announce the formal opening of the public comment period in the coming weeks. Farm groups expect a 30-day period. In the interim, USDA said reports will be released under their current schedule.

The review will cover the nine reports -- the monthly Crop Production, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Cattle on Feed reports, the quarterly Grain Stocks and Hogs and Pigs reports, and the periodic Cattle, Prospective Plantings, Acreage and Small Grains Summary reports.

