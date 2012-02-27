US farmers get record $10 bln from crop insurance

* Payout likely to climb further, says trade group

* New US farm law may take insurance-like approach

* US Senate plan speeds up crop subsidy hearing

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers collected a record $10 billion in crop insurance indemnities for their 2011 crops, said a trade group on Monday, calling insurance a sound safety net as Congress prepares to overhaul crop subsidies.

Five percent of claims on 2011 crops are outstanding, so the pay-out is likely to climb above the current $10.08 billion, said National Crop Insurance Services (NCIS). The payment record was $8.67 billion in 2008.

“The ability of U.S. agriculture to sustain more than $10 billion in insured losses and seamlessly finance itself for the 2012 crop season should not be taken for granted,” said NCIS president Tom Zacharias.

Drought in the U.S. Plains, spring flooding along the Mississippi River and crop-damaging freezes in the South were factors in claims on 2011 crops.

A handful of farm groups want to use crop insurance as a model for a 2012 farm law that protects grower revenue against adverse market prices or yields.

The Senate Agriculture Committee scheduled a hearing for March 14 to discuss potential change to the crop subsidy system. The $5 billion a year “direct payment” subsidy is unpopular and a target of reformers. It accounts for the bulk of payments to grain, cotton and oilseed growers.

Crop insurance is subsidized and regulated by the federal government. The cost of the program has more than doubled in a decade, due in part to record-high commodity prices and the popularity of revenue policies.

Fifteen companies are approved by the Agriculture Department to provide coverage this year. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)