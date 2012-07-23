FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amid drought, USDA opens idle land for livestock feed
July 23, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Amid drought, USDA opens idle land for livestock feed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Vilsack: “Our tools are limited”

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - In response to the worst drought in decades, the U.S. government opened more set-aside land for use in supplying livestock feed on Monday and asked crop insurers to give farmers more time to pay their premiums.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced those steps during a teleconference from Iowa and called on the House (of Representatives) to vote in the next two weeks on the $491 billion farm bill.

USDA will allow haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve in any county affected by drought and on Wetlands Reserve land, Vilsack announced. Until now, only Conservation Reserve land in harder-hit counties was eligible. Landowners will be allowed to sell hay harvested from the Conservation Reserve, which was created to preserve environmentally fragile land.

