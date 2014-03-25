FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
USDA expects higher U.S. food price inflation in 2014
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

USDA expects higher U.S. food price inflation in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Various measures of U.S. food price inflation are expected to rise by 2.5 to 3.5 percent in 2014, roughly in line with the historical norm after price increases were tepid in 2013, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

The agency evaluated expected increases in overall food, food-at-home and food-away-from-home prices.

The USDA said its forecast was based on an assumption of normal weather conditions, but that the ongoing drought in California could have “large and lasting effects on fruit, vegetable, dairy and egg prices.” (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.