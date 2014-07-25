U.S. food inflation likely to subside in 2015 - USDA

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday maintained its forecast for 2014 U.S. food price inflation at 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, close to the historic norm, even while raising its projection for pork and seafood prices.

In its first estimate for 2015, the USDA said food price increases would subside slightly, to an annual rate of 2 percent to 3 percent.

The agency noted a recent jump in vegetable prices but said it was too soon to tie the move to the severe drought in California, a key producer of fruits and vegetables. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)