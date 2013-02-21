FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US budget cuts won't hit meat inspectors immediately -USDA chief
February 21, 2013 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

US budget cuts won't hit meat inspectors immediately -USDA chief

Charles Abbott

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Although federal budget cuts are scheduled for March 1, it could be months before a threatened shutdown of U.S. meat plants would occur because of a furlough of meat inspectors, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday.

Vilsack said work rules vary for USDA employees, who get from 30 to as many as 120 days, or four months, notice of layoffs.

“I‘m not sure what it is in the food safety area,” Vilsack told reporters at the annual USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum after warning that a two-week furlough of all inspectors may be unavoidable.

USDA has raised the prospect of the furlough repeatedly in the past two weeks.

