U.S. House defies Obama, passes farm bill without food stamps
July 11, 2013 / 7:47 PM / in 4 years

U.S. House defies Obama, passes farm bill without food stamps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives defied a White House veto threat and passed a farm bill on Thursday that expands the taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system but abandons food stamps for the poor.

Republican leaders said food stamps, traditionally part of the farm bill, would be handled later and that, for now, they needed a vehicle to begin negotiations with the Senate over a compromise bill. Democrats said the real intent was to isolate food stamps for large cuts in funding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
