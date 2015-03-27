FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USDA says extending farm bill signup for another week to April 7
March 27, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

USDA says extending farm bill signup for another week to April 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday it would extend the deadline to April 7 from March 31 for farmers to sign up for new subsidy programs under the five-year farm bill.

The final day for farmers to update their crop acreage and yield history, the first step to qualify for the new subsidies, will also be extended to April 7.

Grain farmers had already been extended by one month to March 31 on the deadline to update their acreage and yield data.

Farmers must choose between one of two new programs, a price average formula called Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and a fixed-price formula called Price Loss Coverage (PLC). Farmers need to commit to one or the other for the next five years. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins Editing by W Simon)

