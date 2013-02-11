FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

USDA projects larger wheat sowing, smaller 2013 crop

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Farmers will expand wheat
sowings 3 percent this year but harvest 3 percent less wheat
than in 2012 due to lower yields, the U.S. Agriculture
Department projected on Monday.
    Based on conditions at the end of 2012, USDA projected a
wheat crop of 2.19 billion bushels, down 3 percent from 2012,
but still a medium-sized crop. USDA will update its projections
at its annual Outlook Conference at the end of this month.(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
