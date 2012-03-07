FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury says to sell $6 billion in AIG stock
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 6 years

U.S. Treasury says to sell $6 billion in AIG stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it is selling $6 billion of American International Group (AIG) common stock and said it expected the company to purchase up to $3 billion of the offering.

It also said it reached an agreement with AIG that provides for repayment of the U.S. government’s remaining $8.5 billion preferred equity investment in the AIG-owned equity AIA Aurora LLC. That is a special purpose vehicle that holds ordinary shares in AIA Limited Group.

The U.S. government’s stake in AIG, which it bailed out during the height of the financial crisis, would be about $41.8 billion after the insurer pays for the remaining stake in AIA Aurora, Treasury said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.