U.S. Air Force picks Northrop Grumman to build next bomber
October 27, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Air Force picks Northrop Grumman to build next bomber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp , maker of the B-2 bomber, beat out a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to develop and build a next-generation long-range strike bomber, the U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The announcement ends months of anticipation and marks the biggest contract award by the Pentagon in over a decade, a deal valued by analysts at up to $80 billion if the Air Force buys all 100 stealth bombers now planned.

The Pentagon announcement did not mention a contract value for the first batches of aircraft.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Cooney

