U.S. Air Force sees bomber contract in one to two months
May 15, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Air Force sees bomber contract in one to two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force acquisition chief William LaPlante said he expected the Air Force to announce the winner of a hard-fought competition to build a new long-range strike bomber in one to two months.

Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is competing against a team of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to build 80 to 100 new bombers for the Air Force at a fixed price of no more than $550 million each.

LaPlante gave no details but said the source selection for the new bomber was going well. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

