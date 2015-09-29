FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Air Force eyes bomber contract in 'next couple of months'
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Air Force eyes bomber contract in 'next couple of months'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force is still working through details of a long-awaited contract for a new long-range strike bomber, and expects to award a contract in the “next couple of months,” a top U.S. Air Force official said Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, military deputy to Air Force acquisition chief Bill LaPlante, told a subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, the service was taking its time to ensure the decision was thoroughly vetted.

“It’s not schedule driven. It’s fact and decision point driven. We’re being very thorough,” Bunch said. “My hope is that it’s within the next couple of months. We still have details that we have to go through.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.