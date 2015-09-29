UPDATE 1-U.S. Air Force eyes bomber contract in 'next couple of months'

(Adds details on bidders, background)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force is working through details of a long-awaited contract for a new long-range strike bomber, and expects to award a contract in the “next couple of months,” a top U.S. Air Force official said Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, military deputy to Air Force acquisition chief William LaPlante, told a subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, the service was taking its time to vet the decision, which analysts say could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion for the winning bidder.

”It’s not schedule driven. It’s fact and decision point driven. We’re being very thorough,“ Bunch told the committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee. ”My hope is that it’s within the next couple of months. We still have details that we have to go through.

Bunch’s comment surprised many in industry who had expected a contract award in mid-October.

Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, the two biggest U.S. weapons makers, have teamed up to compete against Northrop Grumman Corp, which built the B-2 bomber, to build 80 to 100 new Long-Range Strike-Bombers (LRS-B) to start replacing the Air Force’s aging fleet of B-1 and B-52 bombers.

The new bombers will help rebuild the Air Force bomber fleet of 159 aircraft, which has an average age of 39 years and is at its smallest level ever, according to Representative Randy Forbes, the Virginia Republican who heads the subcommittee.

Sources familiar with the process said the competing teams submitted their best and final offers this week, and a contract award now appeared unlikely before late October. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly since the program is still in competition.

A decision was initially expected this spring, but it has slipped repeatedly as Air Force officials seek to ensure that the acquisition decision holds up to a widely expected protest by the losing bidder.

Forbes said the delays had already prompted lawmakers to cut $460 million from the program in fiscal year 2016, and the Air Force could lose $100 million for each month of further delays.

“The LRS-B program promises to reinvigorate long-range surveillance and strike capabilities that have been dwindling for decades, (but) for fiscal watchdogs, the new bomber threatens to join the litany of aircraft entering service too late and over budget,” he said in a statement.

The Air Force, which has spent $1.8 billion to develop the new classified aircraft since 2012, said it would continue to modernize the existing bombers to keep them viable through 2040.