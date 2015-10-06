US Air Force says in closing phase of competition for new bomber

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force is in the “final closing phase” of a huge competition for a new bomber, and expects to award a contract soon, William LaPlante, the service’s top acquisition official said Tuesday.

Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp have teamed up to compete against Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 stealth bomber, for a contract that could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion for the winning bidder.

LaPlante said the Air Force could award the contract despite the current continuing resolution in place for fiscal 2016. Continuing resolutions typically prevent new programs from starting, but the Air Force has been funding early research and development work on the bomber for several years. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)