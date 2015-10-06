FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Air Force says in closing phase of competition for new bomber
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

US Air Force says in closing phase of competition for new bomber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force is in the “final closing phase” of a huge competition for a new bomber, and expects to award a contract soon, William LaPlante, the service’s top acquisition official said Tuesday.

Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp have teamed up to compete against Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 stealth bomber, for a contract that could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion for the winning bidder.

LaPlante said the Air Force could award the contract despite the current continuing resolution in place for fiscal 2016. Continuing resolutions typically prevent new programs from starting, but the Air Force has been funding early research and development work on the bomber for several years. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.