U.S. to announce winner of U.S. bomber deal on Tuesday
October 27, 2015

U.S. to announce winner of U.S. bomber deal on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Ash Carter and top U.S. Air Force officials will announce the long-awaited result of a multibillion-dollar competition for a new long-range strike bomber on Tuesday, the Pentagon said.

Carter will join Air Force Secretary Deborah James and Chief of Staff General Mark Welsh to unveil which company or team of companies will develop and build 100 of the new aircraft, a contract that could be worth around $50 billion.

Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is competing against a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp for the largest single Pentagon contract award in years.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

