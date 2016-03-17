FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force general removed for 'unprofessional relationship'
March 17, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

U.S. Air Force general removed for 'unprofessional relationship'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Thursday said it had removed the assistant Air Force vice chief of staff, Lieutenant General John Hesterman, after an investigation showed he had engaged in inappropriate emails with a female Air Force officer about five years ago.

Hesterman gave up his duties Thursday and submitted a retirement request, the Air Force said in a statement. It said it was still reviewing whether to downgrade Hesterman’s rank.

The Air Force said the misconduct occurred between May 2010 and May 2011 when Hesterman was a major general, and exchanged inappropriate emails with a female Air Force lieutenant colonel.

“These e-mail exchanges were found to have constituted an unprofessional relationship. The investigation did not uncover any additional misconduct,” the Air Force said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

