Pentagon okays next step in competition for Air Force spy planes
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
December 11, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Pentagon okays next step in competition for Air Force spy planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s chief arms buyer has approved the next steps in a long-awaited multibillion-dollar competition to replace the Air Force’s aging fleet of E-8 JSTARS spy and battle management planes, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

Frank Kendall, undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, this week signed a memorandum approving the start of the so-called Milestone A phase of the program, paving the way for funding of demonstrations of the new aircraft, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Three teams are competing for the work: Northrop Grumman Corp, which built the existing planes and is teamed up with General Dynamics Corp ; Lockheed Martin Corp, which is working with Canada’s Bombardier ; and Boeing Co. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

