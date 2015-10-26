Raytheon loses bid to halt new U.S. Air Force look at radar bids

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court has denied a lawsuit filed by Raytheon Co that sought to halt the U.S. Air Force’s reevaluation of bids submitted for a new $1 billion long-range radar by Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Raytheon in May had appealed a decision by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which had cleared the way for the review. Raytheon first won the contract in October, but the matter was quickly protested by both losing bidders, prompting the Air Force to take a fresh look at the bids.