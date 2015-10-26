FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon loses bid to halt new U.S. Air Force look at radar bids
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Raytheon loses bid to halt new U.S. Air Force look at radar bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court has denied a lawsuit filed by Raytheon Co that sought to halt the U.S. Air Force’s reevaluation of bids submitted for a new $1 billion long-range radar by Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Raytheon in May had appealed a decision by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which had cleared the way for the review. Raytheon first won the contract in October, but the matter was quickly protested by both losing bidders, prompting the Air Force to take a fresh look at the bids.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.