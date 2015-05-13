FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force to reevaluate radar bids after Raytheon suit denied
May 13, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Air Force to reevaluate radar bids after Raytheon suit denied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday said it would immediately reevaluate bids received in a long-range radar competition after a federal court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon Co that was aimed at staving off protests filed by losing bidders Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp.

“The court’s ruling ... frees us to continue moving toward acquiring the much-needed new radar system. We will immediately reenter source selection to reevaluate bids,” said Air Force spokesman Justin Oakes.

He said the full process would take several months. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)

