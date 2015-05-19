FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon appeal halts re-evaluation of radar bid- US Air Force
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Raytheon appeal halts re-evaluation of radar bid- US Air Force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday it suspended a re-evaluation of bids for a new $1 billion long-range radar contract after Raytheon Co appealed a decision by a federal claims court that cleared the way for the review.

“Raytheon did file an appeal so our present timeline is currently suspended until we are cleared to move forward,” said Justin Oakes, a spokesman for Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He declined to give further details, citing a protective order issued by the court.

The Air Force had hoped to review the bids and award a new contract within three months after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in January. The suit was aimed at halting a fresh look at the bids submitted by losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.