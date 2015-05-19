CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) UPDATE 2-U.S. Air Force continuing review of radar bid despite Raytheon appeal

(U.S. Air Force corrects that it is continuing to review bids)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday said it was continuing to re-evaluate bids for a new $1 billion long-range radar contract after Raytheon Co appealed a decision by a federal claims court that cleared the way for the review.

“Raytheon has filed two separate motions with the Court of Federal Claims ... We are continuing to move forward with our overall corrective action plan while we wait for the court to rule on the motions,” said Justin Oakes, a spokesman for Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He declined to give further details, citing a protective order issued by the court.

The Air Force had hoped to review the bids and award a new contract within three months after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in January. The suit was aimed at halting a fresh look at the bids submitted by losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop and Lockheed had protested the Air Force’s October contract award to Raytheon to develop and build 30 Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar systems to replace the current TPS-75 radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s.

The existing system can be torn down and transported via trucks or C-130 transport planes. The next-generation system must be able to perform a similar function.

Raytheon said it appealed the claims court decision because it believed the Air Force had properly awarded the contract.

“We hope that the court will confirm our position, enabling us to focus on providing the warfighter the much needed 3DELRR capability,” said Raytheon spokesman Mike Nachshen.

Air Force Assistant Secretary William LaPlante last week told reporters that the Air Force planned to clarify the technology readiness level required for one aspect of the new radar and ask all three bidders to resubmit their proposals.

At the time, he said he expected the re-evaluation to be completed in about three months.

It was not immediately clear how long the latest legal move would delay that process.

Defense consultant Loren Thompson said he expected the appeals court to expedite its decision, given the national security importance of the competition.

He said companies were more inclined to take legal action now because of the small number of new weapons programs and closely matched competitors.

In this case, Thompson said, Raytheon was confident it would ultimately prevail following its victories in other recent radar-related competitions and what it considers to be a competitive edge in a new technology area. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Alan Crosby)